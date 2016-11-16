Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221051
- Date Died
- July 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark Niedermeyer
5667 Cady RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Decedent
Eric Niedermeyer
5600 Wiltshire RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016
Text2016 EST 221051—Estate of Eric Niedermeyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
