Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221051
Date Died
July 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mark Niedermeyer
5667 Cady Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Decedent

Eric Niedermeyer
5600 Wiltshire Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221051—Estate of Eric Niedermeyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
