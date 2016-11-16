Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221052
Date Died
September 11, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Michael G. Campbell
11207 West River Rd.
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Decedent

Mark Zachary Campbell
8695 Fernwood Dr., Apt. 23
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, September 11, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221052—Estate of Mark Zachary Campbell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
