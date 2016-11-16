Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221052
- Date Died
- September 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Michael G. Campbell
11207 West River Rd.Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Decedent
Mark Zachary Campbell
8695 Fernwood Dr., Apt. 23Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, September 11, 2016
Text2016 EST 221052—Estate of Mark Zachary Campbell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
About your information and the public record.