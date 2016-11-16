Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221058
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Mary C. Mchugh
21999 River Oaks Drive Apt. F-3Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016
Applicant
Bridgid Szlempa
25770 Wolf RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Collins Roche Utley & Garner
800 Westpoint Pkwy #1100
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221058—Estate of Mary C. McHugh. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. E. Moran, atty.
