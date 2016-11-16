Date Filed Wednesday, November 16, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221058 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 3, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221058—Estate of Mary C. McHugh. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. E. Moran, atty.