Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221061
- Date Died
- October 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Matthew T. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Sandra M. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016
Fiduciary
Matthew T. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221061—Estate of Sandra M. Soul. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
About your information and the public record.