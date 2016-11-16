Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221061
Date Died
October 3, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Matthew T. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Sandra M. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016

Fiduciary

Matthew T. Soul
19547 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221061—Estate of Sandra M. Soul. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 