Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221062
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marilyn Lela Richlak
6237 Kenarden DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Applicant
Michelle Kuhlman
6205 Tourelle DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221062—Estate of Marilyn Lela Richlak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
