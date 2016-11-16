Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221062
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marilyn Lela Richlak
6237 Kenarden Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143

Applicant

Michelle Kuhlman
6205 Tourelle Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
John Carmen Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221062—Estate of Marilyn Lela Richlak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
