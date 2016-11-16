Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221063
Date Died
April 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Nancy S. Richey
355 Glen Park Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Saturday, April 9, 2016

Applicant

Francis Richey
355 Glen Park Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 EST 221063—Estate of Nancy S. Richey. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
