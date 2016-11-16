Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221063
- Date Died
- April 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Nancy S. Richey
355 Glen Park DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Saturday, April 9, 2016
Applicant
Francis Richey
355 Glen Park DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2016 EST 221063—Estate of Nancy S. Richey. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.