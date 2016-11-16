Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221065
Date Died
April 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charles A. Malone
1890 E. 107th St., Apt. 1028
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Sunday, April 24, 2016

Applicant

Judith A. Malone
17123 Fernway Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly Eden Stein
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221065—Estate of Charles A. Malone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Stein, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 