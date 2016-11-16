Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221065
- Date Died
- April 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charles A. Malone
1890 E. 107th St., Apt. 1028Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Sunday, April 24, 2016
Applicant
Judith A. Malone
17123 Fernway RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221065—Estate of Charles A. Malone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Stein, atty.
