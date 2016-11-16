Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221067
Date Died
June 20, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Sheila M. Campbell
11820 Edgewater Drive, Unit 1016
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, June 20, 2016

Applicant

Jane T. Campbell
201 East 17th Street, Apt. 15e
New York NY 10003
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth James Laino
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221067—Estate of Sheila M. Campbell. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. J. Laino, atty.
