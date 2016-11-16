Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221067
- Date Died
- June 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Sheila M. Campbell
11820 Edgewater Drive, Unit 1016Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, June 20, 2016
Applicant
Jane T. Campbell
201 East 17th Street, Apt. 15eNew York NY 10003
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221067—Estate of Sheila M. Campbell. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. J. Laino, atty.
