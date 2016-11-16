Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221073
Date Died
September 13, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Betty Roberson
12700 Shaker Blvd., Apt. 307
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Charles Pullekins
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Irene Roberson
12700 Shaker Blvd., Apt. 307
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221073—Estate of Irene Roberson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
