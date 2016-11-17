Date Filed Thursday, November 17, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221077 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 23, 2013 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221077—Estate of Joseph E. Allen. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.