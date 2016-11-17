Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221077
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 23, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Joseph E. Allen
4340 South Pacific Cir.North Fort Myers FL 33903
Date Died :Sunday, June 23, 2013
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221077—Estate of Joseph E. Allen. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
