Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221078
- Date Died
- May 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Giles Seith
10729 Oak StreetMantua OH 44255
Applicant's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Decedent
Dorothy S. Dobies
232 Wandel AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 221078—Estate of Dorothy S. Dobies. Application to probate lost will filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
