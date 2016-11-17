Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221078
Date Died
May 13, 2016
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Giles Seith
10729 Oak Street
Mantua OH 44255
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Thorpe Peckinpaugh
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602

Decedent

Dorothy S. Dobies
232 Wandel Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221078—Estate of Dorothy S. Dobies. Application to probate lost will filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
