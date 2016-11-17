Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221079
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 15, 2014
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Alfred A. Gusman
19393 Forest Lane Circle
New Caney TX 77357

Date Died :Saturday, February 15, 2014

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221079—Estate of Alfred A. Gusman. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
