Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221079
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 15, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Alfred A. Gusman
19393 Forest Lane CircleNew Caney TX 77357
Date Died :Saturday, February 15, 2014
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221079—Estate of Alfred A. Gusman. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
