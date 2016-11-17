Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221080
Date Died
October 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Christine O. Worona
1700 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016

Applicant

Joanne A. Hynes
3300 Oak Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221080—Estate of Christine O. Worona. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 