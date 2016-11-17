Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221080
- Date Died
- October 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Christine O. Worona
1700 Lee RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016
Applicant
Joanne A. Hynes
3300 Oak Park AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221080—Estate of Christine O. Worona. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
