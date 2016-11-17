Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221081
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Marie Cindric
1156 Hansford RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Shirley A. Leanza
1156 Hansford RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Text2016 EST 221081—Estate of Shirley A. Leanza. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
