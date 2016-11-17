Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221081
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Marie Cindric
1156 Hansford Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Shirley A. Leanza
1156 Hansford Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221081—Estate of Shirley A. Leanza. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
