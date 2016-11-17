Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221082
- Date Died
- April 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Mary Christine Sacha
200 Hamlet Hill DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Wednesday, April 6, 2016
Applicant
Douglas Sacha
9972 Voyager WayCincinnati OH 45252
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2016 EST 221082—Estate of Mary Christine Sacha. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
