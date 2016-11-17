Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221082
Date Died
April 6, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Mary Christine Sacha
200 Hamlet Hill Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Wednesday, April 6, 2016

Applicant

Douglas Sacha
9972 Voyager Way
Cincinnati OH 45252
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Text

2016 EST 221082—Estate of Mary Christine Sacha. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
