Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221083
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 7, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Jesus T. Egaran
979 Merced River Road
Chula Vista CA 91913

Date Died :Tuesday, July 7, 2015

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221083—Estate of Jesus T. Egaran. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
