Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221088
Date Died
August 28, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Edward S. Barker
3893 E. 42nd St.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Paul Dell'Aquila
Richard P. Dell'Aquila
7543 Broadview Rd.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Brookie C. Barker
3893 East 42nd St.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Text

2016 EST 221088—Estate of Brookie C. Barker. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. P. Dell'Aquila, atty.
