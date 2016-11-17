Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221088
- Date Died
- August 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Edward S. Barker
3893 E. 42nd St.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Richard P. Dell'Aquila
7543 Broadview Rd.
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Brookie C. Barker
3893 East 42nd St.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Text2016 EST 221088—Estate of Brookie C. Barker. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. P. Dell'Aquila, atty.
