Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221089
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Kenneth Andras
3555 Hetzel DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Evelyn M. Ponzio
6844 Day DriveParma OH 44129
Text2016 EST 221089—Estate of Evelyn M. Ponzio. Will admitted to probate. D. J. Powers, atty.
