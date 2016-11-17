Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221089
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Kenneth Andras
3555 Hetzel Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Evelyn M. Ponzio
6844 Day Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221089—Estate of Evelyn M. Ponzio. Will admitted to probate. D. J. Powers, atty.
