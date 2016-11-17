Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221091
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 20, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Melencio C. Guerrero
4042 Coleman Ave.
San Diego CA 92154

Date Died :Monday, June 20, 2016

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221091—Estate of Melencio C. Guerrero. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
