Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221091
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Melencio C. Guerrero
4042 Coleman Ave.San Diego CA 92154
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221091—Estate of Melencio C. Guerrero. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
