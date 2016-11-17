Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221096
Date Died
June 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Jean F. Stanton
6414 Columbia Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

John P. Stanton
6414 Columbia Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221096—Estate of John P. Stanton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. E. L. Perla, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 