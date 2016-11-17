Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221096
- Date Died
- June 25, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 5, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Jean F. Stanton
6414 Columbia RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
John P. Stanton
6414 Columbia RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221096—Estate of John P. Stanton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. E. L. Perla, atty.
