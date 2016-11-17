Date Filed Thursday, November 17, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221096 Date Died June 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 5, 2017 10:45 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2016 EST 221096—Estate of John P. Stanton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. E. L. Perla, atty.