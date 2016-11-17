Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221097
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Amy J. Smith
23714 Cliff Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Todd Welles Bartimole
Cavitch Familo & Durkin
Twentieth Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Cathy Claire Newman
255 Front Street
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 GRD 221097—Re: Cathy Claire Newman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. T. W. Bartimole, atty.
