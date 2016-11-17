Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221097
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 15, 2016 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Amy J. Smith
23714 Cliff DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin
Twentieth Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Cathy Claire Newman
255 Front StreetBerea OH 44017
Text2016 GRD 221097—Re: Cathy Claire Newman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. T. W. Bartimole, atty.
