Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221099
Date Died
May 3, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Alexander N. Flagg
7522 Saddleback Lane
Gates Mills OH 44040

Applicant

Douglas Flagg
7522 Saddleback Lane
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Commissioner

Brenda L. Wolff

Text

2016 EST 221099—Estate of Alexander N. Flagg. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
