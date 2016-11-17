Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221099
- Date Died
- May 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Alexander N. Flagg
7522 Saddleback LaneGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Tuesday, May 3, 2016
Applicant
Douglas Flagg
7522 Saddleback LaneGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Commissioner
Brenda L. Wolff
Text2016 EST 221099—Estate of Alexander N. Flagg. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
