Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221100
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Sara L. Myers
1661 Blossom Park Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Natural Father

Gregory S. Myers
8302 Lake Ave #4
Lakewood OH 44107

Ward

Victoria M.e. Myers
1661 Blossom Park Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Board of Education

Lakewood Board Of Education

Text

2016 GRD 221100—Re: Victoria M. e. Myers. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
