Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221100
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 15, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Sara L. Myers
1661 Blossom Park Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Natural Father
Gregory S. Myers
8302 Lake Ave #4Lakewood OH 44107
Ward
Victoria M.e. Myers
1661 Blossom Park Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Board of Education
Lakewood Board Of Education
Text2016 GRD 221100—Re: Victoria M. e. Myers. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
