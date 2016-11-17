Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 17, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221106
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Dec 30, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Betty Demchak
14117 Clifford Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Decedent

John J. Demchak
3592 West 130th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221106—Estate of John J. Demchak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Dec. 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 