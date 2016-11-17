Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221106
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGDec 30, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Betty Demchak
14117 Clifford AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Decedent
John J. Demchak
3592 West 130th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221106—Estate of John J. Demchak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Dec. 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
