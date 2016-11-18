Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221107
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$600,000.00
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gregory G. Deegan
14189 Washington Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

James A. Toman
13610 Shaker Blvd., #503
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2016 EST 221107—Estate of James A. Toman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
