Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221107
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $600,000.00
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gregory G. Deegan
14189 Washington Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
James A. Toman
13610 Shaker Blvd., #503Cleveland OH 44120
Text2016 EST 221107—Estate of James A. Toman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
