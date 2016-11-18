Date Filed Friday, November 18, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221107 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $600,000.00 Date Died October 2, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221107—Estate of James A. Toman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. M. E. Ernewein, atty.