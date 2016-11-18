Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221108
- Date Died
- April 2, 2004
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Margaret M. Gregoric
4349 Lee Heights BoulevardCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, April 2, 2004
Applicant
Robert J. Byrne
150 E. Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124
Commissioner
Robert J. Byrne
150 E. Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Text2016 EST 221108—Estate of Margaret M. Gregoric. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Hochman, atty.
