Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221108
Date Died
April 2, 2004
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Margaret M. Gregoric
4349 Lee Heights Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, April 2, 2004

Applicant

Robert J. Byrne
150 E. Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Daniel Hochman
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124

Commissioner

Robert J. Byrne
150 E. Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Text

2016 EST 221108—Estate of Margaret M. Gregoric. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Hochman, atty.
