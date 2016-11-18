Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221110
Date Died
September 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Laurene E. Ballentine
495 Nancy Drive
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Hazel J. Ballentine
23920 Amesbury Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2016 EST 221110—Estate of Hazel J. Ballentine. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
