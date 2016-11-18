Date Filed Friday, November 18, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221110 Date Died September 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 4, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221110—Estate of Hazel J. Ballentine. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.