Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221110
- Date Died
- September 25, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 4, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Laurene E. Ballentine
495 Nancy DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Hazel J. Ballentine
23920 Amesbury DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221110—Estate of Hazel J. Ballentine. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
