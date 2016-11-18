Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221117
- Date Died
- May 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Helen Marie Trutko
22701 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Applicant
James M. Trutko
20207 Kramer DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262
Text2016 EST 221117—Estate of Helen Marie Trutko. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
