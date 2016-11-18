Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221117
Date Died
May 10, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Helen Marie Trutko
22701 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Applicant

James M. Trutko
20207 Kramer Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
David Charles Wiersma
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262

Text

2016 EST 221117—Estate of Helen Marie Trutko. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
