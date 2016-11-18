Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221118
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 27, 2010
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Antonio Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, June 27, 2010
Applicant
Rosaria Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Fiduciary
Rosaria Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2016 EST 221118—Estate of Antonio Di Sorbo. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
