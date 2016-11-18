Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221118
Bond
1
Date Died
June 27, 2010
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Antonio Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Sunday, June 27, 2010

Applicant

Rosaria Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Fiduciary

Rosaria Di Sorbo
4289 West 145th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2016 EST 221118—Estate of Antonio Di Sorbo. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
