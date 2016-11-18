Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221121
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain AvenueFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Mary Ann Caraboolad
11012 Wallingford AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Fiduciary
Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain AvenueFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2016 EST 221121—Estate of Mary Ann Caraboolad. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.
