Date Filed Friday, November 18, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221121 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 31, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221121—Estate of Mary Ann Caraboolad. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.