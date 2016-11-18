Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221121
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain Avenue
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Mary Ann Caraboolad
11012 Wallingford Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Fiduciary

Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain Avenue
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 221121—Estate of Mary Ann Caraboolad. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 