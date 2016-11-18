Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221122
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy Wolfort
7679 Koch Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Applicant

Donald R. Wolfert
2014 Mcclaren Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Donald R. Wolfert
2014 Mcclaren Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2016 EST 221122—Estate of Dorothy Wolfort. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
