Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221122
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy Wolfort
7679 Koch DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016
Applicant
Donald R. Wolfert
2014 Mcclaren LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Donald R. Wolfert
2014 Mcclaren LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2016 EST 221122—Estate of Dorothy Wolfort. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
