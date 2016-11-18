Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221126
Date Died
April 10, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Joanne Sterle
5821 Williamsburg Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Steven Schickler
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Eugene G. Sterle
5821 Williamsburg Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, April 10, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221126—Estate of Eugene G. Sterle. Will admitted to probate. R. S. Schickler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 