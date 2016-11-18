Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221126
- Date Died
- April 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Joanne Sterle
5821 Williamsburg DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Eugene G. Sterle
5821 Williamsburg DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, April 10, 2016
Text2016 EST 221126—Estate of Eugene G. Sterle. Will admitted to probate. R. S. Schickler, atty.
About your information and the public record.