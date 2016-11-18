Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221127
Date Died
September 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Noreen Greenwald
2592 Warrensville Center Road
University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Steven Schickler
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Natalie R. Fried
2590 Warrensville Center Road
University Heights OH 44118

Fiduciary

Noreen Greenwald
2592 Warrensville Center Road
University Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Steven Schickler
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 221127—Estate of Natalie R. Fried. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Schickler, atty.
