Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221128
Date Died
October 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Frank R. Avallone
25661 Hilliard Blvd.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Loretta Thoren
7815 Pamela Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016

Fiduciary

Frank R. Avallone
25661 Hilliard Blvd.
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 221128—Estate of Loretta Thoren. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
