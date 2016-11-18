Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221128
- Date Died
- October 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Frank R. Avallone
25661 Hilliard Blvd.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Loretta Thoren
7815 Pamela Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016
Fiduciary
Frank R. Avallone
25661 Hilliard Blvd.Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2016 EST 221128—Estate of Loretta Thoren. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
