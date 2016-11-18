Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221134
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Charles E. Mills
22255 Center Ridge Road #106Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Eleanor J. Mack
1300 Cedarwood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 221134—Estate of Eleanor J. Mack. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
