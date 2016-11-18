Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221134
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Charles E. Mills
22255 Center Ridge Road #106
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Eleanor J. Mack
1300 Cedarwood Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221134—Estate of Eleanor J. Mack. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 