Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221138
Date Died
September 6, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Jean A. Gillooly
3151 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Applicant

Gregory B. Gillooly
1143 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas William Coffey
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Gregory B. Gillooly
1143 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas William Coffey
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221138—Estate of Jean A. Gillooly. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. W. Coffey, atty.
