Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221138
- Date Died
- September 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Jean A. Gillooly
3151 Mayfield Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Gregory B. Gillooly
1143 Cleveland Heights Blvd.Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Gregory B. Gillooly
1143 Cleveland Heights Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221138—Estate of Jean A. Gillooly. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. W. Coffey, atty.
