Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221139
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Robin Ross
4302 W. 182 St.Cleveland OH 44135
Ward
Asher Robert Carden Ross
4302 W. 182 St.Cleveland OH 44135
Next of Kin
Charlie Zefo
4806 Euclid Ave #Apt. 7Cleveland OH 44103
Text2016 GRD 221139—Re: Asher Robert Carden Ross. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
