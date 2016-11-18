Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221139
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Robin Ross
4302 W. 182 St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Ward

Asher Robert Carden Ross
4302 W. 182 St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Next of Kin

Charlie Zefo
4806 Euclid Ave #Apt. 7
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2016 GRD 221139—Re: Asher Robert Carden Ross. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
