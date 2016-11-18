Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221140
Date Died
September 6, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Dec 20, 2016 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Decedent

Loretta Desharnais
4806 Longwood Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Applicant

Robert J. Desharnais
4806 Longwood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221140—Estate of Loretta Desharnais. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
