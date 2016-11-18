Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221140
- Date Died
- September 6, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGDec 20, 2016 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Decedent
Loretta Desharnais
4806 Longwood DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Applicant
Robert J. Desharnais
4806 Longwood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221140—Estate of Loretta Desharnais. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
About your information and the public record.