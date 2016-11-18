Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221141
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Alexander Henry Blynas Gray
8461 Greenwood View Drive, Apt. 111Parma OH 44129
Old Name
Alexander Henry Blynas Clopton
8461 Greenwood View Drive, Apt. 111Parma OH 44129
Text2016 MSC 221141—Re: Alexander Henry Blynas Clopton. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
