Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221141
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Alexander Henry Blynas Gray
8461 Greenwood View Drive, Apt. 111
Parma OH 44129

Old Name

Alexander Henry Blynas Clopton
8461 Greenwood View Drive, Apt. 111
Parma OH 44129

Text

2016 MSC 221141—Re: Alexander Henry Blynas Clopton. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
