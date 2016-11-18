Date Filed Friday, November 18, 2016 Case Number 2016MSC221141 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Jan 13, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2016 MSC 221141—Re: Alexander Henry Blynas Clopton. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.