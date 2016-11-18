Date Filed Friday, November 18, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221142 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $250,000.00 Date Died March 16, 2007 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221142—Estate of Cornelius James. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.