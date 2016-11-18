Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221142
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $250,000.00
- Date Died
- March 16, 2007
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Shirley James
1449 E. 88thCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Cornelius James
1449 E. 88thCleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary
Shirley James
1449 E. 88thCleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Text2016 EST 221142—Estate of Cornelius James. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.
