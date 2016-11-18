Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221143
- Date Died
- October 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Donald Wozniak
15804 Rowena Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Josef Wozniak
15804 Rowena AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016
Text2016 EST 221143—Estate of Josef Wozniak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
About your information and the public record.