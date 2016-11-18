Probate

Date Filed
Friday, November 18, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221143
Date Died
October 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Donald Wozniak
15804 Rowena Ave.
Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Josef Wozniak
15804 Rowena Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221143—Estate of Josef Wozniak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
