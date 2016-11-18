Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221146
- Date Died
- October 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia Constance Schabitzer
25769 Detroit Road, Suite 304Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, October 29, 2016
Applicant
Michael A. Thomas
1154 Linda Street,Suite 250Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116
Fiduciary
Michael A. Thomas
1154 Linda Street,Suite 250Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221146—Estate of Patricia Constance Schabitzer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Thomas, atty.
About your information and the public record.