Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221148
- Date Died
- July 9, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Pedro Camargo
5950 Fry Rd.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Linda Rivera
1615 Brookview Blvd.Parma OH 44134
Text2016 EST 221148—Estate of Linda Rivera. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
