Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221148
Date Died
July 9, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Pedro Camargo
5950 Fry Rd.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald Raymond Stachewicz
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Linda Rivera
1615 Brookview Blvd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, July 9, 2014

Text

2016 EST 221148—Estate of Linda Rivera. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
