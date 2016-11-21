Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221149
Date Died
February 20, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Anna Belle Poti
9101 Highland Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Michael Ott
Ott & Associates Co LPA
1300 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

John E. Poti
9101 Highland Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, February 20, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221149—Estate of John E. Poti. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. M. Ott, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 