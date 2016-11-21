Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221149
- Date Died
- February 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Anna Belle Poti
9101 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Ott & Associates Co LPA
1300 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
John E. Poti
9101 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Saturday, February 20, 2016
Text2016 EST 221149—Estate of John E. Poti. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. M. Ott, atty.
About your information and the public record.