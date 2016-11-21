Date Filed Monday, November 21, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221152 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died April 2, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221152—Estate of Ariel Laboy. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.