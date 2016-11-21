Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221152
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Luz N. Laboy
3163 W. 71stCleveland OH 44102
Decedent
Ariel Laboy
3163 W.71stCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Saturday, April 2, 2016
Fiduciary
Luz N. Laboy
3163 W. 71stCleveland OH 44102
Text2016 EST 221152—Estate of Ariel Laboy. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
