Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221152
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 2, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Luz N. Laboy
3163 W. 71st
Cleveland OH 44102

Decedent

Ariel Laboy
3163 W.71st
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Saturday, April 2, 2016

Fiduciary

Luz N. Laboy
3163 W. 71st
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 EST 221152—Estate of Ariel Laboy. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
