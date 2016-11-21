Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221153
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Aryah Richelle Moore
125 E. 192 St.
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Krisshonna Page
125 E. 192 St.
Euclid OH 44119

New Name

Aryah Richelle Page
125 E. 192 St.
Euclid OH 44119

Text

2016 MSC 221153—Re: Aryah Richelle Moore. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 