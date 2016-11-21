Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221153
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Aryah Richelle Moore
125 E. 192 St.Euclid OH 44119
Applicant
Krisshonna Page
125 E. 192 St.Euclid OH 44119
New Name
Aryah Richelle Page
125 E. 192 St.Euclid OH 44119
Text2016 MSC 221153—Re: Aryah Richelle Moore. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
