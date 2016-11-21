Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221154
- Date Died
- October 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Ethan Fred Roberts
3676 Lytle Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016
Applicant
Judith F. Roberts
3676 Lytle Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221154—Estate of Ethan Fred Roberts. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. M. Brooks, atty.
