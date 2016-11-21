Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221154
Date Died
October 14, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Ethan Fred Roberts
3676 Lytle Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Applicant

Judith F. Roberts
3676 Lytle Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Merl Brooks
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221154—Estate of Ethan Fred Roberts. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. M. Brooks, atty.
