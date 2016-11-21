Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221157
- Date Died
- October 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia R. Varley
Brighton Gardens Of Westlake, 27819 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Applicant
Lynn Doughtery
329 South Park DriveAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Lynn Doughtery
329 South Park DriveAurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221157—Estate of Patricia R. Varley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
About your information and the public record.