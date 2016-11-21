Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221157
Date Died
October 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia R. Varley
Brighton Gardens Of Westlake, 27819 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Applicant

Lynn Doughtery
329 South Park Drive
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Jean Marie Hillman
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Lynn Doughtery
329 South Park Drive
Aurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jean Marie Hillman
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221157—Estate of Patricia R. Varley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 