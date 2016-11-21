Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221159
Date Died
January 19, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Darlene Bunch Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Leighton Greene
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

James D. Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221159—Estate of James D. McIntyre. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 