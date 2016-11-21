Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221159
- Date Died
- January 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Darlene Bunch Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
James D. Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Text2016 EST 221159—Estate of James D. McIntyre. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
