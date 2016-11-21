Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221161
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Robert S. Bowman
3896 North Huntington St.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence Joseph Courtney
Lawrence J. Courtney
203 North Broadway
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

Jeanette Bixby
16955 North View Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2016 EST 221161—Estate of Jeanette Bixby. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. L. J. Courtney, atty.
