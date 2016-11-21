Date Filed Monday, November 21, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221161 Date Died October 17, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 10, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221161—Estate of Jeanette Bixby. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. L. J. Courtney, atty.