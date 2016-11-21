Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221161
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Robert S. Bowman
3896 North Huntington St.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence J. Courtney
203 North Broadway
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Jeanette Bixby
16955 North View DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221161—Estate of Jeanette Bixby. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. L. J. Courtney, atty.
